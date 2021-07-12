Evelyn Sharma is expecting her first child with husband Tushaan Bhindi. The actress, who is known for playing the flirty yet endearing Lara in Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani, took to social media to share a picture of herself lying down in a swimsuit with her left hand over her baby bump.



"Can't wait to hold you in my arms," she captioned the photo.

Soon after, the comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from her friends and followers. While Sonal Chauhan wrote, "Congratulationsssss my love," Neha Dhupia, Elli AvrRam and Elnaaz Norouzi extended wishes with emojis.



Evelyn had recently tied the knot with Sydney based surgeon Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate ceremony in Brisbane, Australia.



On June 7, the actress shared multiple pictures from the low key on Instagram and wrote, "Mr & Mrs Bhindi. Big big thank you to everyone who made this small ceremony the very best day of our lives!"



Earlier this year, in an exclusive interview, Evelyn told INDULGE that she met Tushaan on a blind date in 2018, which was set up by a good friend. She also revealed that Tushaan proposed her in front of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. The Australia-based dental surgeon went down on one knee and proposed, while a guitarist played their favourite songs in the background.

When asked what love means to her, the Saaho actress said, "Love, to me, means making a decision to stick with someone in good and in bad times. Tushaan and I have this kind of love, and it’s really amazing how this mutual love empowers us individually."



