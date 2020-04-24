Shot to fame with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and last seen in Prabhas’ Saaho, actress Evelyn Sharma is back in Australia to be with her family. In a chat with Indulge Express, the actress spoke about her quarantine life, growing her own vegetable garden and working towards COVID-19 relief programme through her NGO, Seams For Dreams. Excerpts:

Q: How are you spending your time during this lockdown?

The last few weeks have been rough since I had to self-isolate the minute I landed in Australia. But, I am glad to be back with my family now. Ever since I have returned, I have been keeping myself busy as I am working from home. I have also gotten back to gardening and now I have my own vegetable garden.

Evelyn Sharma has gone back to gardening and now has her own vegetable garden.

Q: How are you finding this phase? Did it make you question anything? Also, tell us more about the work that you have been doing with your NGO, Seams For Dreams?

I have always believed in giving back to society in some way or the other and worked towards spreading awareness for sustainable fashion and second-hand clothing. Although I have managed to spread awareness and make room for second-hand fashion among many, it has made me wonder if I was doing enough and if I needed to do more. Reading the news every day has been stressful as there are so many people out there who are left with no food, clothing or shelter due to this lockdown. So, as the founder and managing director at Seams For Dreams, we have decided to extend our support by providing appropriate clothing and other fabric essential to those who need it. One can read more about our #SFDcovid19relief campaign on our website, seamsfordreams.com. And, since we are all home, we can certainly share some of our resources and make it easier for others out there.

Q: There must be some things that you would have put under 'when I will have time, I will do this' wishlist. Were you able to do any of it?

With my job, I have always been on the move and in the process, I lose on some me-time and time with my family. So, I am glad that I get to be at one place for a while and enjoy the time that I have to be with myself and my family. It is the best way to bond and make some good memories.

Q: What are you watching or reading?

I prefer reading books as it keeps your brain busy and active. Currently, I am reading one of my favourites, Make Today Count by John C Maxwell.

Q: Lastly, did you take up any new hobby?

I have recently joined Tiktok, and I think it is a great way to keep yourself entertained and your audience too.