Nagarjuna Akkineni issues apology amidst airport controversy

Following the uproar sparked by a viral video showing his bodyguard shoving a fan at the airport, South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has issued a public apology. The incident occurred as Nagarjuna was navigating through a crowded airport, prompting widespread criticism for his initial lack of response.

The video featured Nagarjuna strolling through the airport being escorted by his bodyguards. A fan came up to the star, anxious to meet him. But the actor's bodyguard shoved him away violently. The fan went down, but the actor walked off the set without comment. Netizens responded as soon as the video was circulated. A follower wrote in a comment, “They are not God they are because of public.” Someone else said, "It's disheartening."