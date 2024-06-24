Nagarjuna Akkineni issues apology amidst airport controversy

Following the uproar sparked by a viral video showing his bodyguard shoving a fan at the airport, South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has issued a public apology. The incident occurred as Nagarjuna was navigating through a crowded airport, prompting widespread criticism for his initial lack of response.
The video featured Nagarjuna strolling through the airport being escorted by his bodyguards. A fan came up to the star, anxious to meet him. But the actor's bodyguard shoved him away violently. The fan went down, but the actor walked off the set without comment. Netizens responded as soon as the video was circulated. A follower wrote in a comment, “They are not God they are because of public.” Someone else said, "It's disheartening."
Acknowledging the incident, Nagarjuna took to his official social media account and posted the video, expressing regret. He stated, “This just came to my notice… this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future!!!” The apology comes amidst a wave of social media backlash, emphasising the actor's commitment to addressing the situation and ensuring improved safety measures going forward.
Nagarjuna Akkineni, who goes by the screen name Nagarjuna, has won nine Nandi Awards and two National Awards. He made his breakthrough as a leading actor in 1986 with the film Vikram, directed by V Madhusudhana Rao. Subsequently, Nagarjuna delivered consecutive hits with Aakhari Poratam and Janaki Ramudu in 1988. He has since acted in 14 Hindi films and more than 84 Telugu films.