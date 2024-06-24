Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine tie the knot in intimate ceremony

Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine are officially married! The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony just outside of London on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Jasmine shared the first wedding photo, capturing a beautiful moment. In the photo, she is stunning in a white wedding dress holding hands with Sidhartha who is seen wearing his gold wedding band. Jasmine's exquisite diamond ring is also visible in the shot. She captioned the photo "Forever," sharing her joy with her followers.

The wedding was a beautiful celebration of their love, witnessed by close friends and family. Some guests shared pictures of the personalised wedding favours on social media, showcasing the couple's thoughtful gestures.