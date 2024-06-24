Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine tie the knot in intimate ceremony

Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine are officially married! The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony just outside of London on Saturday.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Jasmine shared the first wedding photo, capturing a beautiful moment. In the photo, she is stunning in a white wedding dress holding hands with Sidhartha who is seen wearing his gold wedding band. Jasmine's exquisite diamond ring is also visible in the shot. She captioned the photo "Forever," sharing her joy with her followers.
The wedding was a beautiful celebration of their love, witnessed by close friends and family. Some guests shared pictures of the personalised wedding favours on social media, showcasing the couple's thoughtful gestures.
Sidhartha Mallya, the son of the renowned Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, had announced his upcoming nuptials earlier this week on Instagram. He shared a lovely photo with his then-fiancée, now wife, Jasmine, and captioned it, "Wedding week has commenced." The photo also featured the soon-to-be bride and groom posing amid a stunning floral backdrop.
On Halloween last year, the couple announced their engagement, delighting their friends and family. Just days before their wedding, they were spotted together on a shopping trip, adding to the excitement of the occasion.
Little is known about Jasmine, the bride, beyond her love for travel, gourmet food and Harry Potter, as observed from her Instagram profile. She resides in the United States and shares a home with Sidhartha and their beloved pets: a cat, a Beagle, a Golden Retriever and a Husky.