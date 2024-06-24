Sonakshi-Zaheer pose for shutterbugs in red and white as celebrities troop in for all-night party

With the legal formalities for their civil marriage completed and the scene moving to the upscale Bastian restaurant on Linking Road in Mumbai, newly-wed Sonakshi Sinha, looking resplendent in a custom red chand boota brocade Raw Mango sari and sporting a prominent sindoor, posed for the paparazzi with her husband Zaheer Iqbal.

Zaheer, in all white, looked a picture of happiness, and the couple oozed natural warmth as they posed for pictures outside the rooftop restaurant that is famous for its Asian-inspired modernist cuisine.

After the formal photo shoot, the newly-weds joined the paparazzi for a group picture, much to the delight of the shutterbugs who had been trailing them through the day.

Take a look at the video of the happy couple: