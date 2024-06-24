Sonakshi-Zaheer pose for shutterbugs in red and white as celebrities troop in for all-night party

With the legal formalities for their civil marriage completed and the scene moving to the upscale Bastian restaurant on Linking Road in Mumbai, newly-wed Sonakshi Sinha, looking resplendent in a custom red chand boota brocade Raw Mango sari and sporting a prominent sindoor, posed for the paparazzi with her husband Zaheer Iqbal.
Zaheer, in all white, looked a picture of happiness, and the couple oozed natural warmth as they posed for pictures outside the rooftop restaurant that is famous for its Asian-inspired modernist cuisine.
After the formal photo shoot, the newly-weds joined the paparazzi for a group picture, much to the delight of the shutterbugs who had been trailing them through the day.
Take a look at the video of the happy couple:
The steady flow of celebrities continued as the evening progressed into the night. Among the early arrivals at the restaurant were actress Aditi Rao Hydari and (her fiance) actor Siddharth. Actor Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan's brother-in-law and a close friend of the couple, was also spotted.
Others seen making a beeline to the reception venue included yesteryear's superstar Saira Banu, who came after actress Huma Qureishi arrived along with (her brother) actor Saqib Saleem, followed by Anil Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Kajol.
The celebrity entry that got the shutterbugs most excited, though, was that of Yo Yo Honey Singh, who flaunted an electric-blue jacket. He was greeted with joyful exclamations and requests to break into a song.
Sonakshi and Zaheer had been dating for the past seven years. Actor Salman Khan, who gave Sonakshi her Bollywood break in the action-comedy Dabbang (2010) and Zaheer his first film Notebook (2017), played Cupid to the couple.