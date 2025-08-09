Andy Cohen slams Martina Navratilova’s ‘dumb’ surrogacy stance

Television personality and two-time father Andy Cohen has publicly denounced tennis great Martina Navratilova for her anti-surrogacy comments a matter that is very close to his heart. The Real Housewives mogul, who had both of his children through a gestational surrogate, called Martina’s position “ill-informed and dumb” on his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live.
Martina, married to Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova, has been outspoken on X (formerly Twitter) regarding her opinions. In messages since removed she said “surrogacy is just wrong” and “sometimes you can't have it all.” Her remarks sparked widespread discussion with some social media users pointing out what they saw as hypocrisy on her part considering that she and Julia adopted children.
Andy Cohen had also questioned Julia’s wife on her opinions last year in an episode of Watch What Happens Live. Julia tried to defend her wife saying the comments were said “out of context” but also indicated that she and Martina do not “share a brain” and that she herself is a believer in surrogacy.
Although earlier hinting that he would take on Martina at the following Real Housewives of Miami reunion, Cohen later confirmed that she won’t be there. Nonetheless he specified that he did not feel like her tweets were taken out of context.
This isn't the first time Cohen has criticized a celebrity's opinion. He had previously attacked Meghan McCain on X for her transphobic remarks. Cohen pointed out her “prior ally-ship of the LQBTQ community” and referred to her remarks as a vilification of the trans community.
To Cohen who has been an avid defender of LGBTQ+ rights and has openly discussed his own path to parenthood through surrogacy, Martina’s remarks seem to be a personal insult. He has publicly thanked his surrogate for bringing his vision for a family to life.