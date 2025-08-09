Andy Cohen slams Martina Navratilova’s ‘dumb’ surrogacy stance

Television personality and two-time father Andy Cohen has publicly denounced tennis great Martina Navratilova for her anti-surrogacy comments a matter that is very close to his heart. The Real Housewives mogul, who had both of his children through a gestational surrogate, called Martina’s position “ill-informed and dumb” on his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live.

What did Martina Navratilova say on surrogacy?

Martina, married to Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova, has been outspoken on X (formerly Twitter) regarding her opinions. In messages since removed she said “surrogacy is just wrong” and “sometimes you can't have it all.” Her remarks sparked widespread discussion with some social media users pointing out what they saw as hypocrisy on her part considering that she and Julia adopted children.

Andy Cohen had also questioned Julia’s wife on her opinions last year in an episode of Watch What Happens Live. Julia tried to defend her wife saying the comments were said “out of context” but also indicated that she and Martina do not “share a brain” and that she herself is a believer in surrogacy.