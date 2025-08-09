HBO Max set to start cracking down on password sharing

Prepare yourself to bid farewell to streaming for free. In a development bound to come as unwelcome news to many, HBO Max will soon become “aggressive” in cracking down on password sharing from September. The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned platform will take a leaf out of Netflix’s and Disney+’s books by making users who do not reside in the primary household either obtain their own account or pay extra.

All you need to know about HBO Max’s new rule about password sharing

As per Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming head JB Perrette, it has taken months of data collection to determine who is a ‘legitimate user’ and is prepared to crack down on harder lines. The platform so far has been using ‘soft, cancelable’ messaging asking for payment but that will end soon. Next month, users who are riding on their friend or family member’s account will need to ‘take action’ and either sign up for a new account or be added as an ‘Extra Member.’