House of Fett’s latest drop gears you up for that much-needed break

House of Fett’s newest collection, The Long Weekend, will surely make you go for that long-awaited holiday, just to try out their refreshingly fun silhouettes. Known for its clean but interesting lines and wearable fits, the label’s latest collection captures the joy of dressing up and takes care of all your concerns from brunches to sundowners. The palette mirrors the essence of summer–monsoon travel. Think citrusy yellows, soft coastal blues, overcast greys, and earthy reds. Each shade reflects nature’s changing tones from sunrise strolls to countryside rainstorms. The colours, paired with various motifs, are meant to look beautiful both in sunlit cafés and monsoon brunches.

The silhouettes include lightweight co-ords in cotton, breathable jumpsuits, and statement dresses, and we loved their daisy print butter yellow dress and linen-blend blue sets with stamp prints, perfect for the weather in transition. Keeping conscious fashion in mind, for this range, the label used local artisans, sourced natural fibres like cotton and linen, and produced in limited batches to avoid excess inventory and wastage. The focus in each of their collections is on restraint and fluidity. Every piece is designed to feel tai- lored yet relaxed, with a hidden pleat here, an unexpected hem there, right from soft cowl details to sharp pleats.

Designer Esha Bhambri, who’s the co-founder of the label has a chat with us.

House of Fett launches summer-monsoon travel-ready collection