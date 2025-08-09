House of Fett’s latest drop gears you up for that much-needed break
House of Fett’s newest collection, The Long Weekend, will surely make you go for that long-awaited holiday, just to try out their refreshingly fun silhouettes. Known for its clean but interesting lines and wearable fits, the label’s latest collection captures the joy of dressing up and takes care of all your concerns from brunches to sundowners. The palette mirrors the essence of summer–monsoon travel. Think citrusy yellows, soft coastal blues, overcast greys, and earthy reds. Each shade reflects nature’s changing tones from sunrise strolls to countryside rainstorms. The colours, paired with various motifs, are meant to look beautiful both in sunlit cafés and monsoon brunches.
The silhouettes include lightweight co-ords in cotton, breathable jumpsuits, and statement dresses, and we loved their daisy print butter yellow dress and linen-blend blue sets with stamp prints, perfect for the weather in transition. Keeping conscious fashion in mind, for this range, the label used local artisans, sourced natural fibres like cotton and linen, and produced in limited batches to avoid excess inventory and wastage. The focus in each of their collections is on restraint and fluidity. Every piece is designed to feel tai- lored yet relaxed, with a hidden pleat here, an unexpected hem there, right from soft cowl details to sharp pleats.
Designer Esha Bhambri, who’s the co-founder of the label has a chat with us.
What are the trends in casual and relaxed wear this year?
2025 is all about effortless structure. Co-ord sets that double as airport-to-brunch looks, tonal layering, elevated cottons, and prints that feel handpicked from a Euro Summer album. Consumers are choosing quality over quantity and pieces that move with them, quite literally and metaphorically.
What are the relaxed and semi-formal must-haves?
A cotton jumpsuit with cinching detail. A light trench or shrug for layering. And of course, an iconic coord set—preferably in a standout print or earthy neutral. These are pieces that take you from an 11 am client catch-up to a 5 pm wine plan without a change.
What are the plans for your label?
We’re expanding into more experience-first retail while keeping digital at the core. The focus is to continue building limited edition capsule collections that feel deeply personal to our audience. We’re also investing in content and community, bringing the House of Fett woman closer to the design journey and story.
Tell us about the other collections you are working on.
We have something exciting up our sleeves, a denim capsule unlike anything we’ve done before. It’s exclusive, highly curated, and drops as part of The Long Weekend’s third volume.
