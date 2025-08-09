Khalid Ka Shivaji to be removed from Cannes Festival listings on objectionable content: Ashish Shelar

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Friday said the state government acted swiftly after receiving complaints that Marathi film Khalid Ka Shivaji spreads “falsehoods” and hurts public sentiments and sought a re-examination of its censor certification.

Khalid Ka Shivaji to be removed from Cannes Festival listings

He also said the movie, facing opposition from right-wing groups for allegedly distorting the legacy of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, will be removed from Cannes Film Festival listings.

On August 6, Maharashtra culture secretary Kiran Kulkarni sent a letter to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting secretary, asking him to direct the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to re-examine the clearance certificate issued to the film and halt its release till a decision is taken on its request.

There is apprehension that exhibition of the film, originally slated to hit theatres on August 8, in its present form may lead to law and order problems, according to the letter.

"The government immediately took action upon receiving complaints that 'Khalid Ka Shivaji' spreads misinformation and hurts sentiments. We have taken this stand in alignment with Shiv devotees and society," Shelar told reporters here.