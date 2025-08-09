Teaser of Anurag Kashyap’s new movie Nishaanchi unveiled

Amazon MGM Studios India on Thursday launched the teaser of its upcoming action drama Nishaanchi, directed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and headlined by debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a double role.

All you need to know about Nishaanchi

Also starring Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra, the film is set to hit theatres across India on September 19.

According to the makers, Nishaanchi promises an entertaining, gritty and massy experience, combining bullets, betrayal and brotherhood in a vibrant desi setting. The film is described as a rustic heartland story exploring the strained relationship between two brothers who follow drastically different paths in life.