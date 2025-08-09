‘Comedy wasn’t the plan,’ says Sudesh Lehri, who first dreamt of singing

Sudesh Lehri has been in the industry for the past 20 years and has carved a niche for himself in TV comedy. He has also ventured into a few films like Reddy, Loveyaapa, and Dream Girl 2. Sudesh Lehri recently opened up in an interview, "I didn't choose comedy, it just happened. I wanted to be a singer. I used to sing songs on stage but people would like me more in comedy. I would often mimick the singer whose song I was singing and people used to like that. I would also copy people and I realised that comedy was fun because you get the response instantly."

However, his journey into the entertainment world coming from Punjab was not simple at all. "I'm not educated... Going from Punjabi to Hindi was a challenge, but while acting, it just kept happening (learning). I've been in Mumbai for at least 18 years... I'm having a lot of fun," he shared. He was recently seen in Laughter Chefs 2 and now part of JioHotstar's show Pati Patni Aur Panga. In the show he is paired opposite his wife Mamta Lehri.