‘Comedy wasn’t the plan,’ says Sudesh Lehri, who first dreamt of singing

Popularly known for hit comedy shows such as The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3 and Comedy Circus, Sudesh Lehri recently revealed about his initial career plan. His dream was to become a singer and connect with audience through songs but people ended up liking him more with his comedic side.
Sudesh Lehri has been in the industry for the past 20 years and has carved a niche for himself in TV comedy. He has also ventured into a few films like Reddy, Loveyaapa, and Dream Girl 2. Sudesh Lehri recently opened up in an interview, "I didn't choose comedy, it just happened. I wanted to be a singer. I used to sing songs on stage but people would like me more in comedy. I would often mimick the singer whose song I was singing and people used to like that. I would also copy people and I realised that comedy was fun because you get the response instantly."
However, his journey into the entertainment world coming from Punjab was not simple at all. "I'm not educated... Going from Punjabi to Hindi was a challenge, but while acting, it just kept happening (learning). I've been in Mumbai for at least 18 years... I'm having a lot of fun," he shared. He was recently seen in Laughter Chefs 2 and now part of JioHotstar's show Pati Patni Aur Panga. In the show he is paired opposite his wife Mamta Lehri.
This particular show features celebrity couples including Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad, as well as Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar. The comedian recalled his shooting experience on the show and said, "When we shot it, it was fun. We are having a lot of fun. We're getting money, and it's easy."
