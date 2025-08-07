25 shots fired at Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe; second instance in a month

At least 25 Shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe in Surrey for a second time within a month. A video of the attack is also being shared on social media, although there has been no official confirmation over whether it's from the same incident.
Surrey Police Service (SPS) has confirmed the incident and released a statement and assured everyone that the incident is under investigation.
The first attack at Kapil Sharma's newly opened Kap's Cafe happened on July 10, within days of its opening. Although no employee or customer was injured in the firing. A window pane was shattered during the incident and at least 10 bullet holes were found in a window.
A few days ago the Instagram page of the cafe shared a video where the team can be seen hosting Surrey's mayor, Brenda Locke and the police officials who helped investigate the last firing. The cafe's team also shared a grateful message for the law enforcement alongside the video.
"Thank you to the mayor of surrey Brenda Locke,@surreypoliceservice and all the officials who visited @thekapscafe_ to show their love and support. United we stand against violence. We’re truly grateful #peaceoverviolence #love #smiles #beautifulbritishcolumbia," the team wrote alongside the video.
