25 shots fired at Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe; second instance in a month

At least 25 Shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe in Surrey for a second time within a month. A video of the attack is also being shared on social media, although there has been no official confirmation over whether it's from the same incident.

Surrey Police Service (SPS) has confirmed the incident and released a statement and assured everyone that the incident is under investigation.

Shots fired a second time at Kapil Sharma's newly opened Canada cafe

The first attack at Kapil Sharma's newly opened Kap's Cafe happened on July 10, within days of its opening. Although no employee or customer was injured in the firing. A window pane was shattered during the incident and at least 10 bullet holes were found in a window.