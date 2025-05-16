Indian actress Hina Khan appointed as Korea Tourism’s Honorary Ambassador

In a move that has delighted fans across continents and spotlighted a flourishing cultural exchange, Indian television and film star Hina Khan has officially been appointed as the Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism. The announcement comes at a time when South Korea is steadily gaining traction as a top travel destination among Indian tourists, thanks in part to the global success of K-pop, K-dramas, and Korean cuisine.
Known for her remarkable performances in popular Indian serials and films, Hina Khan is not only a beloved celebrity but also an inspiring figure— having recently opened up about her courageous journey as a breast cancer survivor. Her appointment by the Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) reflects a growing synergy between the two nations and aims to encourage Indian travellers to explore the vibrant culture, scenic beauty, and modern innovations of South Korea.
South Korea: Rising destination on Indian travellers’ maps
Following her recent visit to South Korea, Hina took to social media to express her awe and admiration for the country’s mix of traditional heritage and futuristic flair. She took to her Instagram to express: "Honoured to be appointed as the Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism! Excited to promote the beauty, culture, and warmth of Korea. My experience in the past few days of visiting this beautiful country cannot be summoned in one word. From ancient palaces to vibrant streets, Korea’s magic is waiting to be explored. Can’t wait to show everyone the amazing sights, delicious food, and incredible culture Korea has to offer. Thank you Mr. Andrew JH Kim and Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) for this honour"
If Hina Khan’s appointment has inspired you to plan your own Korean escapade, here are five must-visit destinations that beautifully encapsulate the country’s allure:
The capital is a thrilling blend of the old and new. Marvel at the majestic Gyeongbokgung Palace, stroll through the trendy streets of Hongdae, and indulge in retail therapy at Myeongdong. Don’t miss the N Seoul Tower for panoramic views of the city.
Often dubbed the ‘Hawaii of South Korea’, Jeju is famous for its dramatic lava tubes, picturesque waterfalls, and serene beaches. Seongsan Ilchulbong, or Sunrise Peak, is a must-visit for nature lovers and photographers alike.
A coastal gem, Busan is known for its vibrant energy, sandy shores, and delicious street food. Visit the colourful Gamcheon Culture Village and the iconic Jagalchi Fish Market, or catch a screening at the famed Busan International Film Festival.
Nicknamed ‘the museum without walls’, Gyeongju is a treasure trove of ancient temples, royal tombs, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Bulguksa Temple and Seokguram Grotto. It’s a must for history buffs.
Famous for its tree-lined pathways and tranquil ambience, Nami Island is a picturesque destination that gained popularity through Korean dramas. It’s perfect for couples, families, and solo travellers seeking serenity.