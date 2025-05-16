Indian actress Hina Khan appointed as Korea Tourism’s Honorary Ambassador

If Hina Khan’s appointment has inspired you to plan your own Korean escapade, here are five must-visit destinations that beautifully encapsulate the country’s allure:

Seoul

The capital is a thrilling blend of the old and new. Marvel at the majestic Gyeongbokgung Palace, stroll through the trendy streets of Hongdae, and indulge in retail therapy at Myeongdong. Don’t miss the N Seoul Tower for panoramic views of the city.

Jeju Island

Often dubbed the ‘Hawaii of South Korea’, Jeju is famous for its dramatic lava tubes, picturesque waterfalls, and serene beaches. Seongsan Ilchulbong, or Sunrise Peak, is a must-visit for nature lovers and photographers alike.