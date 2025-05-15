The Royals: 5 Rajasthani palaces that set the scene for the Netflix series

Netflix’s The Royals, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, brings to life a tale of power, romance and intrigue set against the majestic landscapes of Rajasthan.
The series is enriched by its authentic settings, showcasing some of the state’s most opulent palaces, forts and resorts. Here are five iconic locations that provide the perfect backdrop to the drama:
Emulating the grandeur of Rajasthan's royal residences, Shiv Vilas Resort is a palatial retreat located on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. Opened in 2006, the resort’s architecture reflects the splendour of historic palaces, complete with ornate domes, intricate carvings, and expansive gardens.
A remarkable example of adaptive reuse, Alila Fort Bishangarh is a 230-year-old warrior fortress transformed into a luxury resort. Originally built by the Shekhawat clan as a defensive garrison, the fort’s rugged stone walls and turrets have been preserved, while its interiors have been reimagined to offer modern comforts.
Nestled in the heart of Jaipur, the City Palace stands as a testament to the grandeur of the Rajput era. Constructed between 1729 and 1732 by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II, the palace complex is an exquisite blend of Mughal and Rajput architecture.
Located near Jaipur, Samode Palace is a 16th-century architectural marvel that seamlessly fuses Rajput and Mughal styles. Initially constructed as a fort, it was transformed into a lavish palace in the early 19th century. The palace’s Sheesh Mahal (Hall of Mirrors) and the intricately painted Durbar Hall offer a glimpse into the opulence of Rajasthan’s royal past, making it an ideal locale for the series’ regal narratives.
Perched atop the Aravalli hills, the 450-year-old Mundota Fort and Palace exude historical charm. Originally built in the 14th century by the Naruka Rajputs and later taken over by the Nathawat clan, this fort has been meticulously restored to its former glory. Its expansive courtyards and panoramic views provide a dramatic setting for the series’ pivotal moments.