The ‘New’ Royals: Bhumi Pednekar & Ishaan Khatter ooze regality in this brand new show on Netflix!

Let’s begin right where we should — tell us about the characters essayed by the both of you?

Ishaan Khatter: I’m essaying the role of a young royal by the name of Aviraaj Singh, who is the heir to the throne of Morpur, which is a fictional place that we’ve created. He’s one of three siblings. He’s the oldest and he’s kind of doing his best to avoid this responsibility as best he can. As you go forward in the show, you realise that he has certain emotional reasons and complexities because of which he wants to stay far away from this position and responsibility. Early on in the show, he has a lot of painful interactions with somebody that is from outside of his universe — Sophia (essayed by Bhumi Pednekar) and the story kicks off from there. There’s a cat and dog relationship between the two and the rest of the narrative is about how their fates intertwine. They cannot function or move forward in this phase of their lives without each other, but also have almost become sworn enemies, who eventually become lovers.

Bhumi Pednekar: I essay the role of Sophia Shekhar. She’s a CEO. She’s a woman in a man’s world, completely self-made. She’s ambitious. She has a lot of drive. She has a lot of courage. She’s very brave. But something that she does shy away from is love. She doesn’t want to mix her personal and professional life, but life has other plans for her. She bumps into Aviraaj. What starts off as something that should have gone right goes really, really wrong. Their lives are completely intertwined. They are very dependent on each other and as Ishaan very rightly said, our arc is going from enemies to lovers. What’s really beautiful about Sophia is that she’s full of hope. She’s a fighter. She’s a problem solver. She’s somebody who’s always taken on incredible amounts of responsibility, not just for herself, but for everybody that’s a part of her life — which to me is really beautiful, because that was the part of her that I really resonated with. She’s a nurturer.