I’m not afraid of the pressure. I’ve got a lot of fire in my belly: Ishaan Khatter

There’s a certain rhythm to the way Ishaan Khatter speaks—like a current running just beneath the surface, like a dancer who knows when to leap and when to linger, and the same rhythm finds its way into his choices as an actor, his process, his voice, his perspective—restless but focused, dreamy but grounded, driven by something deeper than just ambition, and when you ask him what’s next, what new territory he’s dying to explore, he doesn’t give you the usual rehearsed pitch or vague promise but dives straight into the excitement of what’s already in motion— “I have The Royals coming up on Netflix—it’s fun, it’s juicy, it’s packed with entertainment,” he says, and the energy is palpable, infectious even, like he’s already living in that universe, “and what makes it even more special is that it’s a role unlike anything I’ve done before,” which, coming from someone who’s already played a street kid, a lover, a rebel, a soldier—it means something, it means there’s growth, evolution, risk.
And he’s not stopping there. “After that, there’s a feature film with a director I’ve admired for over a decade,” his voice dips into that tone that says this one matters, “someone I’ve always dreamed of working with… it feels like a dream come true.” Both projects are shot, locked, loaded—releasing later this year—and you can feel how ready he is to let them fly.
But ask him about dance and his entire energy shifts—warmer, more personal, almost reverent. “Dance has always been such a core part of who I am. It’s not just something I do—it’s something I feel,” he says, and suddenly you see the kid who probably danced before he could walk, “The idea of doing a full-on dance-based project or a musical really excites me. It’s on my bucket list for sure,” and it’s not hard to imagine him leading a modern musical—fluid, emotional, electric.
And while the buzz around him grows louder, Ishaan stays quietly intentional about the roles he takes, guided by instinct and the sheer joy of exploring new shades. “What excites me the most is the entertainment quotient, yes, but also the opportunity to show a different side of me as an actor,” he explains, always searching for variety, for challenge, for something that cracks him open a little bit more. And when the noise of the industry starts to press in—the constant need to stay relevant, the rush, the comparisons, the spotlight that never quite dims—he isn’t fazed. “My pursuit is not relevance as much as it is excellence—and that takes time,” he says, calmly, like someone who’s made peace with the pace of his own journey, “I’m not afraid of the pressure. I’ve got a lot of fire in my belly, and a burst of passionate acceleration,” and that’s what fuels him—not the race, not the attention, but the work. “If something doesn’t excite me, I take a step back. I wait. I have a lot of patience for the right thing.”
And behind that grounded, centered energy? There’s family—more specifically, Shahid Kapoor, his elder brother. “Shahid bhai has always been a huge influence—not just as an actor, but as a brother and mentor,” Ishaan says with genuine affection. “Growing up watching him work so passionately has definitely shaped my love for cinema. Of course, I seek his perspective—he’s someone I trust implicitly—but we’ve always respected each other’s individual journeys. I’ve been very keen on carving my own path, making choices that reflect my sensibilities as an artist.”
And while he crafts those choices, body and discipline become key collaborators—because every transformation has to be lived in the body first. His fitness regimen, Ishaan says, “depends on the character,” adding, “For The Royals, I had to put on 6–7 kilos of lean muscle, so it was a lot of weight training. For the next role, I had to lose about 10 kilos—completely different approach.” Ishaan trains six days a week—weights, calisthenics, Pilates, sports—because that’s the foundation, the toolkit, the thing that makes the rest possible. “I enjoy sports, so I use any opportunity or excuse to play whatever sort of sport is taking my fancy at that moment, but it depends on the character usually. I have a hip joint injury, so Pilates keeps me strong and injury-free. I enjoy the variety. I enjoy pushing my body in ways that support the role I’m playing.”
Ishaan believes that in every role, there’s a teacher—a director who leaves an impression, a method that lingers. “Majid Majidi, my first director, taught me values I’ll carry through my whole career,” he recalls, then lights up again talking about the future, the wish-list, the dream collaborators— “I was blown away by Chidambaram’s work in Manjummel Boys. I’d love to work with him. Rajamouli sir, of course—he’s at the pinnacle of explosive storytelling. There’s nothing but admiration, respect, and a strong aspiration to work with him someday. I recently saw Chithha by Arun Kumar—it was beautiful. He’s another one I’d love to collaborate with.”
And through it all—through the chaos of sets, scripts, schedules—he finds balance in the ordinary. “If you engage with life normally, if you don’t live in a bubble, life will naturally keep you grounded,” he says simply, “I’m lucky to have people who show me the mirror, who keep me anchored while I do things that often feel abnormal.” And when he’s not working? “Sprawling on the couch, watching something—films, series, whatever. That’s my thing. Or sunsets with music—that’s peace.”
In a world that’s always asking for more, faster, louder—Ishaan moves with quiet urgency, with grace, with hunger that doesn’t burn out but burns through, chasing not fame but feeling, not relevance but truth, and somewhere between the sets and the sunsets, he’s crafting a career that refuses to be boxed in—only danced through.
The Royals releases on Netflix (in India) today.
