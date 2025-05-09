I’m not afraid of the pressure. I’ve got a lot of fire in my belly: Ishaan Khatter

And he’s not stopping there. “After that, there’s a feature film with a director I’ve admired for over a decade,” his voice dips into that tone that says this one matters, “someone I’ve always dreamed of working with… it feels like a dream come true.” Both projects are shot, locked, loaded—releasing later this year—and you can feel how ready he is to let them fly.

But ask him about dance and his entire energy shifts—warmer, more personal, almost reverent. “Dance has always been such a core part of who I am. It’s not just something I do—it’s something I feel,” he says, and suddenly you see the kid who probably danced before he could walk, “The idea of doing a full-on dance-based project or a musical really excites me. It’s on my bucket list for sure,” and it’s not hard to imagine him leading a modern musical—fluid, emotional, electric.

And while the buzz around him grows louder, Ishaan stays quietly intentional about the roles he takes, guided by instinct and the sheer joy of exploring new shades. “What excites me the most is the entertainment quotient, yes, but also the opportunity to show a different side of me as an actor,” he explains, always searching for variety, for challenge, for something that cracks him open a little bit more. And when the noise of the industry starts to press in—the constant need to stay relevant, the rush, the comparisons, the spotlight that never quite dims—he isn’t fazed. “My pursuit is not relevance as much as it is excellence—and that takes time,” he says, calmly, like someone who’s made peace with the pace of his own journey, “I’m not afraid of the pressure. I’ve got a lot of fire in my belly, and a burst of passionate acceleration,” and that’s what fuels him—not the race, not the attention, but the work. “If something doesn’t excite me, I take a step back. I wait. I have a lot of patience for the right thing.”