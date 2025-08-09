Premiere of Eva Victor’s critically-acclaimed Sorry, Baby held in Delhi

A special preview of Sorry, Baby, an indie film from actor-director Eva Victor, was held in the national capital, followed by a discussion focused on issues of consent, autonomy and youth identity.

All you need to know about Sorry, Baby

The black comedy was released in Indian theatres on Friday by PVR INOX Pictures. The films screening was hosted by Rani Fund in collaboration with advocacy organisations CREA and Sakshi at PVR INOX Director’s Cut, and drew participation from academics, activists, artists and members of the development sector.

Sorry, Baby explores the emotional and physical boundaries faced by young people and seeks to address themes often absent from mainstream narratives about coming-of-age. The film, which marks Victor’s directorial debut, features her as Agnes, a literature professor navigating life in the aftermath of a sexual assault by her advisor.

Told in a non-linear, chapter-based format over several years, the film explores her everyday challenges, emotional stagnation and gradual journey toward healing and reconnection. The film’s screening was followed by panel discussion over its portrayal of gender dynamics, societal expectations and the silence around youth agency.