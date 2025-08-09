Alicia Silverstone confirms new Clueless series is in early stages

Alicia Silverstone says a new Clueless TV show is happening — but it is still in the “baby stages”. She has not given away many details, only saying she is glad it is happening. Clueless was released in 1995, and made Alicia a known face overnight. Amy Heckerling directed it. The story was about Cher, a Beverly Hills teenager who loved fashion and tried to set people up. It was loosely based on Jane Austen’s Emma. There were outfits in yellow plaid, long phone calls on landlines, and a kind of humour that defined 90s teen movies. Paul Rudd played her stepbrother and love interest.
Alicia said that the new series will try to keep what fans loved about Clueless, while adding something new. She didn’t go into detail, and there’s no date for when filming might start. If this sounds familiar, there has already been a Clueless series before. It ran from 1996 to 1999 with Rachel Blanchard stepping in as Cher. That version kept the high school setting and tone but was very much a product of its time.
This new project, announced in April, will bring Alicia back to the role nearly 30 years later. That alone has fans wondering how Cher would fit into today’s world. Would she still be obsessed with clothes? Would she be giving makeover advice on TikTok? One reason people are still talking about it is because it reflects a very specific time in teen life, when we take trips to the mall, match outfits with friends, and obviously the slang from the 90s. A new version will have to choose whether to keep that throwback feel or bring it into the present. Either way, it will be compared to the original.
For now, there’s no poster, no trailer, and no set release window. Just the fact that Silverstone is back as Cher is enough to keep long-time fans interested. After all, some films fade into the background, but Clueless never really did. It has been quoted, memed, and rewatched for decades. If the new series captures even part of that charm, it might find its place with both old fans and a generation meeting Cher for the first time.
