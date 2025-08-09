Alicia Silverstone confirms new Clueless series is in early stages

This new project, announced in April, will bring Alicia back to the role nearly 30 years later. That alone has fans wondering how Cher would fit into today’s world. Would she still be obsessed with clothes? Would she be giving makeover advice on TikTok? One reason people are still talking about it is because it reflects a very specific time in teen life, when we take trips to the mall, match outfits with friends, and obviously the slang from the 90s. A new version will have to choose whether to keep that throwback feel or bring it into the present. Either way, it will be compared to the original.

For now, there’s no poster, no trailer, and no set release window. Just the fact that Silverstone is back as Cher is enough to keep long-time fans interested. After all, some films fade into the background, but Clueless never really did. It has been quoted, memed, and rewatched for decades. If the new series captures even part of that charm, it might find its place with both old fans and a generation meeting Cher for the first time.