Jenna Ortega aka Wednesday Addams spotted in a new bold look; internet says it’s buccal fat removal

Wednesday Addams Jenna Ortega didn’t just show up for the Netflix show's Season 2 press tour, she got a real transformation. Over the past week, the 22-year-old actress has been redefining her elegance through unconventional gothic looks, which kind of blurs the line between Wednesday Addams and Jenna Ortega. And not to miss, her signature bleached brows.

How is Jenna ‘Wednesday Addams’ Ortega from Netflix’s Wednesday making a stunning mark?

From deconstructed corsets, lingerie-inspired silhouettes to snake-skin illusions, Jenna Wednesday Addam’s wardrobe has evolved just a voice into rebellion, and her beauty choices? Followed later.

Her bleached eyebrows, paired with jet-black waves and smoky eye makeup, add that perfected ghostly effect which amplifies the intensity of all her appearance.