Jenna Ortega aka Wednesday Addams spotted in a new bold look; internet says it’s buccal fat removal

Wednesday Addams Jenna Ortega didn’t just show up for the Netflix show's Season 2 press tour, she got a real transformation. Over the past week, the 22-year-old actress has been redefining her elegance through unconventional gothic looks, which kind of blurs the line between Wednesday Addams and Jenna Ortega. And not to miss, her signature bleached brows.
From deconstructed corsets, lingerie-inspired silhouettes to snake-skin illusions, Jenna Wednesday Addam’s wardrobe has evolved just a voice into rebellion, and her beauty choices? Followed later.
Her bleached eyebrows, paired with jet-black waves and smoky eye makeup, add that perfected ghostly effect which amplifies the intensity of all her appearance.
Goth glam seems to be the core of this chapter of Jenna's style. While at Late Night with Seth Meyers, she wore a distressed corset dress from Elena Velez’s Fall 2025 “Leech” collection, which had torn seams, exposed stitching, and deconstructed, giving a post-apocalyptic edge, she stepped out in a sharply tailored skirt suit by Willy Chavarria and sky-high Louboutin ballerina heels. In Paris, she was emitting a haunted doll energy in a Vivienne Westwood look by Andreas Kronthaler, embracing femininity with a sinister twist.
Netizens quickly noticed Jenna's facial features, especially her slimmer cheeks and sharper jawline. While many speculated that she might have undergone the cosmetic procedure of buccal fat removal, in which fats pads are removed from the cheeks for a more sculpted, hollow look, Jenna has made no public comment.
However, she made one shocking revelation about herself, that she has OCD or Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. In an interview she said, “I have pretty intense OCD.”
She shared that she has repetitive thoughts and counts everything multiple times, and does the same action over and over. She further explained, “Sometimes my nights consist of just being really exhausted and going up and down the stairs six times because that's what I think I need to do to make sure no one breaks into my home.”
