Jenna Ortega’s massive salary hike for Wednesday season 2 revealed

For season 1 of the series, Jenna earned USD 30,000 per episode which totaled upto USD 240,000 for all the eight episodes. However, with her rising star power and screen demand globally, the actress has seen a massive jump in her pay for season 2.

According to reports, Ortega will now be getting a whopping amount of USD 250,000 per episode for season 2. This major hike lists her among the most highest-paid actress in Hollywood currently. This also subtly speaks about both her performance and the series impact globally. The new season of Wednesday is all set to release on August 6, 2026 in Netflix. Ahead of the release, the cast gathered for a stylish premiere and everyone made a stunning appearance in London. Jenna too wowed fans with her latest gothic-chic look.