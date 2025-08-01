Jenna Ortega’s massive salary hike for Wednesday season 2 revealed

The breakout star of Netflix's supernatural drama Wednesday is back with season 2. And this time the actress is charging a whopping fee for her comeback as Wednesday. The first season dropped in 2022 and instantly became fans favorite garnering high views and chatter. It went on to become the second most watched show in English language globally in Netflix. The show even received two Golden Globe nominations. Jenna Ortega's portray of dark character earned high praises and critical acclaim which turned her into a famous household name.
For season 1 of the series, Jenna earned USD 30,000 per episode which totaled upto USD 240,000 for all the eight episodes. However, with her rising star power and screen demand globally, the actress has seen a massive jump in her pay for season 2.
According to reports, Ortega will now be getting a whopping amount of USD 250,000 per episode for season 2. This major hike lists her among the most highest-paid actress in Hollywood currently. This also subtly speaks about both her performance and the series impact globally. The new season of Wednesday is all set to release on August 6, 2026 in Netflix. Ahead of the release, the cast gathered for a stylish premiere and everyone made a stunning appearance in London. Jenna too wowed fans with her latest gothic-chic look.
To put her raise more clearly- in Wednesday season 1, the actress' total earning was around 2 crore (USD 240,000) and in season 2 she is expected to ern around 2 million.
Fans are excited to watch the second season as season 1 build up high expectations.