Wednesday Season 3 is set to roll soon

Season 2 will come in two parts. The first arrives on August 6, and the second in September. The makers have said this season will be darker but also funnier. There will be new characters and more storylines linked to the Addams family. We’ll see more of Morticia, Gomez, and Pugsley this time around.

Filming for Season 3 has not started yet, but the writers already have big plans. They want to dig deeper into Wednesday’s character and explore more of the Nevermore Academy world. The creators have also hinted that we’ll meet other Addams family members and find out a few family secrets. Netflix hasn’t said yet when Season 3 will come out and there are no plot details either. The creators are keeping things under the radar. But one thing they're clear about is that they want to grow the story without losing what made the show work in the first place.

Wednesday already has a huge fan base. And not just because it’s not a basic teen drama, but it has its own look, tone, and dark sense of humour. Jenna’s role as Wednesday has also made the show stand out. The strange world of Nevermore Academy added to the charm as well. For now, fans can get ready for Season 2, which begins on August 6. More twists, new faces, and creepy fun are on the way. And Wednesday? She’s far from finished.