The real reason Wednesday Season 2 is split into two parts

Wednesday Addams is back at Nevermore! It’s the first school she was wilfully returned to, Morticia Addams reminds her in the first episode of Season 2. The Emmy-award-winning Netflix series starring Jenna Ortega dropped four episodes of its second season on August 6.
The second season has eight episodes, and the season is split into Part 1 and Part 2. Only part 1 has been released so far; this is not the first time Netflix has pulled something like this. Other popular series, such as Bridgerton and Stranger Things,s have often followed this format, where a few episodes of a show are held over as a second part.
Wednesday Season 2 part releases on September 3, roughly a month after the release of Season 2 part 1. The decision to split Wednesday Season 2 into two parts was made by Netflix and not the showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, it was confirmed recently. Gough said in a Zoom conversation last week that the idea to drop two four-episode chunks in August and September instead of eight episodes was “something that came from Netflix.”
However, the showrunners reiterate that the format fit the storytelling needs of the second season perfectly since they already had a cliffhanger in mind for Episode 4 of Season 2.
“When we look at these seasons because they’re eight episodes, we always want Episode 4 to have something big and impactful,” Gough said. “In Season 1, it was the dance, and then Eugene [Moosa Mostafa] was attacked by the Hyde, and you weren't sure if he lived or died.”
Gough explained this format also helped them take a different approach to the storytelling and make it more than just a whodunnit.
“I think what it allowed us to do — which is something we wanted to do anyway — was change up the storytelling mystery,” Gough said. “We didn’t want to want a cards down, 'You can't find out till the end of the eighth episode' whodunnit. We wanted it to feel complete in the first four. So, you have that and then it leads into something bigger. As you’ll see in the end, all the cats are out of the bag.”
