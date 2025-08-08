The real reason Wednesday Season 2 is split into two parts

Wednesday Addams is back at Nevermore! It’s the first school she was wilfully returned to, Morticia Addams reminds her in the first episode of Season 2. The Emmy-award-winning Netflix series starring Jenna Ortega dropped four episodes of its second season on August 6.

Why is Wednesday Season 2 divided into two different parts?

The second season has eight episodes, and the season is split into Part 1 and Part 2. Only part 1 has been released so far; this is not the first time Netflix has pulled something like this. Other popular series, such as Bridgerton and Stranger Things,s have often followed this format, where a few episodes of a show are held over as a second part.

Wednesday Season 2 part releases on September 3, roughly a month after the release of Season 2 part 1. The decision to split Wednesday Season 2 into two parts was made by Netflix and not the showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, it was confirmed recently. Gough said in a Zoom conversation last week that the idea to drop two four-episode chunks in August and September instead of eight episodes was “something that came from Netflix.”