Made in Abyss gets anime film series; first part set to debut in 2026

A new film series will pick up the storyline of the hit anime Made in Abyss, with the first part of the series scheduled for release in 2026. Titled Made in Abyss: Mezameru Shinpi (Awakening Mystery), the new movies will have the return of major staff and the lead voice cast of the TV series.

All you need to know about Made in Abyss: Mezameru Shinpi (Awakening Mystery)

Kinema Citrus will again be handling the animation, with director Masayuki Kojima returning. Hideyuki Kurata again takes on screenplay work, while Yuka Kuroda and Kazuchika Kise take on character designs. The original voice cast for main characters Riko, Reg and Nanachi will also be returning. The announcement was accompanied by a visual introducing new characters Tepaste and Cravagli.

The film series is a follow-up to the Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun TV anime, which aired in 2022. That season, along with the first season in 2017 and the 2020 film Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul, continued the dark fantasy adventure based on Akihito Tsukushi’s manga. The series tracks an orphan child named Riko and a mysterious android named Reg as they fall into a large and deadly chasm called the Abyss. The lower they descend, the more perilous and emotionally draining their journey proves.