Mithi River INR 65 cr scam: How is actor Dino Morea involved?

The case centres around the alleged misappropriation of over INR 65 crore, funds originally allocated to clean and maintain Mithi River, a pivotal drainage artery in Mumbai, particularly significant for managing the city’s monsoon floods.

How is Dino Morea involved in the scam?

According to investigative reports, the scam involves exaggerated charges for the rental of dredging and silt-clearing equipment. Allegedly, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, along with Ketan Kadam and Jay Joshi, overbilled the civic body for machinery sourced from Kochi-based Matprop Technical Services Pvt. Ltd. The EOW believes that this was carried out in complicity with some Matprop employees and officials from the BMC’s Storm Water Drains (SWD) department.

The SIT of officials from the EOW is probing the scam, in which the BMC suffered a wrongful loss of more than INR 50 crore, according to a report in PTI. On May 3, the Mumbai police's special investigation team (SIT) registered a case against 13 persons, including contractors and civic officials, in connection with the scam and initiated searches at the premises of the accused. According to a PTI report, Dino and his brother Santino was linked to the main accused, Ketan Kadam, was unearthed after Mumbai police discovered multiple phone conversations between them.