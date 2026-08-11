Mumbai police solve burglary at actor Lopamudra Raut’s flat

During interrogation, Chandan revealed his methods. After conducting a recce to ensure the property was vacant, he used a bamboo stick to access the balcony, forced open the door and ransacked the bedroom. Police noted the suspect had been scouting locked houses across Mumbai, often travelling back to Bihar by train on the same day.

Law enforcement officials have seized a substantial portion of the stolen property. Recovered assets worth roughly Rs 51 lakh include a luxury watch, cash and two gold biscuits. The accused had already attempted to use some funds to purchase land registered in his sister’s name.

“I applaud the Mumbai police who have speeded up the case and nabbed the thief. I have complete faith and trust in the Mumbai police in getting back my stolen property,” the actor stated following the breakthrough.

The suspect remains in custody as authorities trace the remaining property. Lopamudra previously gained recognition representing India at Miss United Continents 2016 and featuring in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.