Kirti Kulhari duped of Rs 2.4 lakh in credit card fraud, Mumbai police register FIR

Bollywood actress-producer Kirti Kulhari, who was last seen in the streaming series Shekhar Home, has fallen prey to cyber fraud. Unidentified cyber criminals gained unauthorised access to his mobile phone and credit card and duped him of Rs 2,43,852 in just a few minutes.

Suspicious overseas payments, suspected malware and how Mumbai police are tracking the culprits

A case has been registered with the Amboli police station on the basis of the complaint filed by the actress. As per the FIR, actress Kirti Kulhari, who lives in Versova area and supports her family through acting and film production, was at the Cinepolis theatre near Fun Republic Mall in the Andheri West area of Mumbai when she received an alert message on her mobile number about spending $2,525 on Aeromexico airline from the bank's credit card.