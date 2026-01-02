Kirti Kulhari confirms relationship with Four More Shots Please! co-star Rajeev Siddhartha on Instagram

The reel showed a carefully chosen series of photos and short videos of the actors' private moments. The visuals, which included a car selfie and pictures from their trips, a cosy moment inside a lift, and a photo of Kirti kissing Rajeev on the head, were a glimpse into their time together. The actress ended the clip with a heart pierced by an arrow drawn on a window, thus emphasising the romantic vibe of the post.

Their Four More Shots Please! co-star Maanvi Gagroo also shared her feelings by saying, "Happy new year, lovelies." Many fans compared the real-life romance of the actors with their characters in the Amazon Prime series. One comment said, "Mihir and Anjana in an alternate universe, " and another read, "Wow....happy for you guys!" Kirti Kulhari's decision to confirm the news came a long time after she publicly announced that her personal life had changed. In 2021, the actress made an announcement on April 1 that she and her husband, Saahil Sehgal, were going to separate mutually after five years of marriage. Since then, she has kept her relationships very discreet.