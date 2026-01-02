Kirti Kulhari confirms relationship with Four More Shots Please! co-star Rajeev Siddhartha on Instagram

Kirti Kulhari has confirmed her relationship with her Four More Shots Please! co-star Rajeev Siddhartha and made their relationship Instagram official through an Instagram reel on January 2. The reel, featuring their holiday festivities, is the first time Kirti has publicly acknowledged their relationship and immediately gained attention on social media, with fans and peers congratulating them.
Kirti Kulhari captioned the Instagram reel "A picture is worth a thousand words... #happynewyear 2026 everyone...", implying that the images tell the story of their relationship. As soon as the post went public, it sparked discussions about the Kirti Kulhari Rajeev Siddhartha relationship all over social media. Fans filled the comment section with supportive comments and references to the chemistry the two share in the Four More Shots Please! series.
The reel showed a carefully chosen series of photos and short videos of the actors' private moments. The visuals, which included a car selfie and pictures from their trips, a cosy moment inside a lift, and a photo of Kirti kissing Rajeev on the head, were a glimpse into their time together. The actress ended the clip with a heart pierced by an arrow drawn on a window, thus emphasising the romantic vibe of the post.
Their Four More Shots Please! co-star Maanvi Gagroo also shared her feelings by saying, "Happy new year, lovelies." Many fans compared the real-life romance of the actors with their characters in the Amazon Prime series. One comment said, "Mihir and Anjana in an alternate universe, " and another read, "Wow....happy for you guys!" Kirti Kulhari's decision to confirm the news came a long time after she publicly announced that her personal life had changed. In 2021, the actress made an announcement on April 1 that she and her husband, Saahil Sehgal, were going to separate mutually after five years of marriage. Since then, she has kept her relationships very discreet.