National award–winning director Arunima Sharma brings a contemporary female lens to Four More Shots Please! Season 4

Season 4 has also been praised for feeling visually fresh while remaining emotionally intimate—an aspect Arunima consciously designed. “We shot long takes often finishing the whole scene in one take and in the edit we elevated the pace and rhythm—to keep it an easy breezy watch,” she explains.

Detailing her visual choices, she adds, “Fluid camera movements, use of a sunlit ‘summer’ look in a lot of scenes, not restricting the actors’ movements as per the camera instead having the camera follow their moments… all of it shaped the visual language of this season that’s being appreciated for its freshness.” The result is a contemporary aesthetic that feels perfectly aligned with the times while staying rooted in authentic emotion.

A Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune alumna, Arunima won the National Award (Swarna Kamal) for Best Direction – Non-Feature Film in 2010 for her diploma film Shyam Raat Seher. Prior to Four More Shots Please!, she co-created and directed Jee Karda and has worked as an associate director on films like Cocktail and Finding Fanny. With experience spanning short films, web series, documentaries and over 150 ad films for leading global brands, she credits this multi-format journey for sharpening her instincts.

“One has to keep in mind the micro and the macro… while trying to make individual scenes work one has to keep the larger scheme of things in mind,” she says, adding that directing across formats “definitely hones one’s skills as a director and makes one more malleable in a good way.” Currently, Arunima is also working on Backstage, a feature-length documentary on Naseeruddin Shah, a project she describes as one that “feeds my soul” and keeps the film student in her “very happy, nervous and excited.”