Director-actor Kamaleswar Mukherjee on stepping into the Feluda Universe

Feluda is timeless because he has some Bengali nuances, which are central to making one relate to him. He is very educated, physically fit, and comes from a very humble background. But he is never portrayed in a larger-than-life manner. He is supposedly the next-door neighbour. In the psyche of the young generation Bengalis, Feluda is an icon they love to create or follow, and one they can connect to instantly through similarities.