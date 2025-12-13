Karma Korma: Pratim D. Gupta brings a smart thriller that outsmarts expectations

Anybody would expect the usual hoichoi content while coming across Karma Korma. You know the drill. Familiar beats, familiar tricks, a twist you see coming from the interval itself. That didn’t happen, instead, Pratim D. Gupta quietly slid the chair out from under us.

Karma Korma is quieter, smarter and far more interested in what people hide than what they reveal

Let’s start with the obvious win. Ritwick Chakraborty is terrific as Bhupen Bhaduri. Again. At this point, it’s less “he was good” and more “he simply knows how to exist inside morally messy spaces.” He doesn’t perform authority, he inhabits it. His silences do more work than most monologues on this platform. There’s a calm intelligence to his presence that keeps the show grounded even when things begin to spiral.