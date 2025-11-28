I have played Bhupendra Singh like a hero, says Rajesh Tailang as Delhi Crime Season 3 takes top spot

Inspector Bhupendra Singh is the quiet centre of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi's team in the Netflix cop drama Delhi Crime that has just dropped its third season. As seen in the first two seasons, Singh, played by veteran actor Rajesh Tailang, understands power and hierarchy. He has immense experience but does not overplay his hand. And he even advises DCP “Madam, Sir”, played by Shefali Shah, on how to get out of a jam with her boss. Misogyny is not part of his office culture.

Rajesh Tailang stars in Delhi Crimes Season 3

Tailang as Singh is the ‘new male cop’ in increasingly women-led plots in films and OTT series. The one who has to come to terms with not calling the shots, and being the support system. But as an actor who has much to give, it is tough to be routinely considered the dependable second lead.

Tailang is ready for lead roles and has shown what he can do on screen -- from Mukkaebaaz to Selection Day to Mirzapur and Delhi Crime -- usually playing hard-boiled characters, or men who burn from fires they lit. An artiste of many parts, he has directed and written television episodes. In between working for films and the OTT series, he does theatre and teaches at his alma mater, the National School of Drama. As he said in an interview with his trademark confidence: “I’m waiting…but not free.” Excerpts from a conversation: