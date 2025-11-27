Kajol and Twinkle Khanna react to backlash over talk show; 'please don’t follow any of our advice...'

Twinkle Khanna took over as she said, "And there’s a disclaimer, which we should have had from the first episode, that nothing we say in this segment should be taken seriously. Please don’t follow any of our advice in this segment".

Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, hosted by Kajol and Twinkle invites celebrities for a casual chat session and a few fun games. In the first season, the show had actors and other celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, crickters Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma.

The episode featuring Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor gained significant traction where the co-hosts said that emotional cheating is worse than physical infidelity which should not be the reason to end relationships. Karan Johar also said, "Physical infidelity is not a deal breaker". It was only Janhvi Kapoor who disagreed saying, "No, the deal is broken", and fans appreciated her.

However, Twinkle immediately dismissed her stance in a comment that invited massive backlash. "We’re in our 50s, she’s in her 20s, and she will get into this circle soon. She hasn’t seen the things we have seen. Raat gayi baat gayi", the author remarked.

Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle premiered on September 25, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. The first season of the show ended after nine episodes and two bonus episodes.