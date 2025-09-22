Salman Khan and Aamir Khan share untold friendship stories on new talk show Two much

Bollywood megastars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are all set to kick off Prime Video’s upcoming talk show, Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, with an episode full of laughter, nostalgia, and never-before-heard stories about their decades-long friendship.

Salman & Aamir reveal untold stories on Two Much

The much-anticipated premiere promises heartfelt moments and fun-filled banter, as the iconic duo opens up about their journey together in the film industry. On Monday, the makers unveiled the official poster, featuring the two Khans seated on a bike while hosts Kajol and Twinkle Khanna tug on a rope attached to it. The caption read: "Clearing our calendars because the stars are aligning this Thursday. #TwoMuchOnPrime – New Talk Show, Sept 25."

Fans can expect a delightful mix of anecdotes from the Khans’ early days, including their first film together and school-time memories, to candid tales of their enduring bond. The effortless camaraderie between Salman and Aamir is set to offer a rare, intimate look into their off-screen friendship.

The show’s trailer, released on September 15, has already stirred excitement—especially the snippet featuring the two Khans on the couch. In a light-hearted moment, Twinkle teases Salman about his "stuck expression," prompting the Tiger 3 star to quip, "I am only surviving on the three expressions still in date," leaving everyone, including Kajol and Aamir, in splits.

Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle is Prime Video’s latest original talk show and will feature a star-studded lineup beyond the Khans, including Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Govinda, and Chunky Pandey, among others.

The show will premiere on September 25, streaming across over 240 countries and territories, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

Speaking about her debut as a talk show host, Kajol shared, "Twinkle and I go way back, and whenever we talk, it’s delightful chaos, the most fun kind you can imagine! That’s where the idea of this show came from. It’s just us doing what we love most, chatting with friends the audience is always curious about."

