'Whoever said yes, we got them on our show': Twinkle Khanna on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

Twinkle Khanna brought her signature wit to the trailer launch of the upcoming talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, revealing how she and co-host Kajol landed their star-studded guest lineup. Speaking at the event, Twinkle joked, “We behaved like insurance agents and telemarketers, we made cold calls, and whoever said yes, we got them on our show.”

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna launch star-studded unfiltered talk show Two Much

The lively new series, set to premiere on Prime Video on September 25, brings together two of Bollywood’s most outspoken personalities, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, as they engage in unfiltered, often hilarious conversations with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Kajol shared how the idea came about. “You take this and put a female gaze on it, and we were like, ‘Yeah, we can totally do this.’ Honestly, the only person I could think of who would bring in the sarcasm and say all the things we usually don’t was Twinkle.”

Though Kajol and Twinkle have known each other for years, Two Much marks the first time the duo is collaborating. Kajol added, “The behind-the-scenes is even more fun, just so you know!”

The guest list is packed with Bollywood A-listers including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Chunky Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and more.

The show promises a refreshing twist on the traditional talk show format, eschewing scripted questions and predictable responses for candid, spontaneous conversations. The trailer teases glimpses into the personal lives, inside jokes, and untold stories of these stars, peppered with playful rumors and heartfelt moments.

Kajol, stepping into a hosting role for the first time, described the show as “delightful chaos, the best kind.” She said, “We have completely flipped the typical talk-show setup: no single host, no formulaic questions, and definitely no safe, rehearsed answers.”