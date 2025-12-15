Bhay actor Danish Sood shares how he grew up terrified of paranormal shows

Actor-musician Danish Sood steps into his most chilling role yet with Bhay, a paranormal thriller rooted entirely in true events, now streaming on Amazon MX. The series unravels the real-life investigations of the Indian Paranormal Society (IPS) and its enigmatic founder, Gaurav Tiwari, whose mysterious death continues to haunt believers and sceptics alike.

What stands out in Danish Sood's Bhay?

Danish plays Sid (Siddharth Bantwal), a real person whose life-altering haunting became the starting point of an extraordinary journey into the paranormal. Danish shares, "Sid isn’t just another character. He’s someone who actually lived through these experiences. Every scene I performed was based on something that truly happened to him and that responsibility changes the way you approach the craft.”

Before joining the IPS, Sid encountered a friendly spirit named Bacchua, an episode that pushed him from fear into fascination. “What drew me in was how Sid transforms, from someone who is haunted to someone who helps the haunted. It’s rare to play a man whose trauma becomes his purpose,” shares Danish.