Bhay actor Danish Sood shares how he grew up terrified of paranormal shows

Actor-musician Danish Sood steps into his most chilling role yet with Bhay, a paranormal thriller rooted entirely in true events, now streaming on Amazon MX. The series unravels the real-life investigations of the Indian Paranormal Society (IPS) and its enigmatic founder, Gaurav Tiwari, whose mysterious death continues to haunt believers and sceptics alike.
Danish plays Sid (Siddharth Bantwal), a real person whose life-altering haunting became the starting point of an extraordinary journey into the paranormal. Danish shares, "Sid isn’t just another character. He’s someone who actually lived through these experiences. Every scene I performed was based on something that truly happened to him and that responsibility changes the way you approach the craft.”
Before joining the IPS, Sid encountered a friendly spirit named Bacchua, an episode that pushed him from fear into fascination. “What drew me in was how Sid transforms, from someone who is haunted to someone who helps the haunted. It’s rare to play a man whose trauma becomes his purpose,” shares Danish.
As the show progresses, Sid becomes a crucial force in investigating some of India’s most disturbing paranormal cases. He takes on the role of a mediator after Gaurav Tiwari’s death, stepping into the vacuum left behind by a man whose life and passing remain shrouded in unanswered questions.
Unlike conventional horror, Bhay doesn’t rely on graphic ghosts or exaggerated supernatural gimmicks. Instead, it sharpens the fear of the unseen. “What makes Bhay stand out is its honesty. It doesn’t try to show you ghosts every five minutes. It focuses on the feeling—the presence. And honestly, that’s far more unsettling,” Danish adds.
For Danish, the genre comes with personal history. “I grew up terrified of paranormal shows. Now I’ve just gotten better at pretending I’m not scared. But being part of Bhay reminded me that fear and curiosity often walk hand in hand,”admits Danish.
Bhay, starring Karan Tacker as Gaurav Tiwari, a renowned paranormal investigator, alongside Kalki Koechlin, Danish Sood and Saloni Batra, explores his mysterious life and work through a blend of horror, thriller, and real-life events.