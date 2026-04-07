Shreya Ghoshal buys a Rs 29.7 crore luxurious apartment in South Mumbai

The ₹1.78 crore was paid for stamp duty and ₹30,000 for the registration fees. The date of completion of the registration is 1 April 2026. Worli is now becoming an established prestigious residential locality in Mumbai. It is known for its beautiful seaside view as well as luxurious projects and geographical location. It is now equal to several other premium residential localities of South Mumbai, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi and Bandra.

The area's connectivity is also a key strength. This is as a result of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Annie Besant Road and Western Express Highway - all of which allow for easy commuting from South Mumbai and the Western Suburbs.

Shreya Ghoshal gained popularity after participating in the television talent show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. She was introduced to Bollywood through the movie Devdas and her song Bairi Piya became an immediate success. More recently, Shreya Ghoshal sang along with Shaan and Vishal Dadlani in the Hindi movie Mr. Paanwala, directed by Vijay Bhola. She also judged a lot of television singing show, like Indian Idol.