Shreya Ghoshal recalls her first meeting with Lata Mangeshkar on her death anniversary

It has been four years since the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar left for heavenly abode back in 2022. Marking her death anniversary, a heartfelt tribute was paid to her on the singing reality show, Indian Idol.

Shreya Ghoshal gives homage to Lata Mangeshkar

During a special episode, judge Shreya Ghoshal decided to pay homage to the late maestro with a soulful rendition of the iconic song Yeh Sama Hai Pyaar Ka from the movie Jab Jab Phool Khile. Shreya also recalled her memorable first meeting with Lata Mangeshkar.

"Dear Lata Didi, like every singer, I too consider you my idol. Once it so happened that I was recording somewhere, and in that studio, Lata Didi also came to record. As soon as I came to know this, I was so scared that my focus was not at all, and the recordist only said, "let's do the recording tomorrow, go and meet Didi today". I ran to Lata Didi and wanted to say a lot, but before that, she said, "Shreya, I have heard your songs, you sing very well". So the first meeting with her was not a meeting; it was a darshan of Lata Didi for me," the singer remembered.