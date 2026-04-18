Zareen Khan pens emotional note as she remembers her late mother, days after her death

Actor Zareen Khan’s mother, Parveen Khan, left for the heavenly abode on April 8. 10 days after Parveen’s passing away, the Veer actor remembered her with a heavy heart, calling her mother ‘her first love’.

Zareen Khan remembers her mother in heartfelt Instagram post

Sharing a throwback picture with her mommy dear from her childhood, Zareen penned on her official Instagram handle, “'Iinaa lillh wa'iinaa 'iilayh rajiewn (To Allah we belong and to him we shall return).’ My Mother , my first love , my best friend , my baby , my world , my everything …. It’s been 10 days that you are gone (sic).”

Zareen said that ever since her mother left her, she had been feeling a constant ache and emptiness in her heart.