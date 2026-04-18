Natalie Portman announces third pregnancy, calls it ‘miracle’

Actor and film producer Natalie Portman has recently shared her pregnancy news with her fans. She is all set to become a new mom for the third time and will welcome her first child with her partner, French music producer Tanguy Destable.
The actress, overjoyed, has shared the news of her pregnancy in a recent interview. She expressed her feelings saying, “Tanguy and I are very excited”. She also added how it is such a privilege and a miracle for her to have gotten the chance to be a new mom again.
The actress is truly grateful with the news and spoke out her candid thoughts about pregnancy. She said, “I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant. I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing. And so I know how lucky it is. I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude”.
Natalie at the moment has made France her home. In another interview, she jokingly remarked on being able to keep the baby inside of her for a longer period of time. She said, “In France, they consider full-term to be 41 weeks rather than 40, so I guess I get an extra week to be pregnant this time around.”
As for her other children, she shares a son Aleph (born 2011) and a daughter Amalia (born 2017) with choreographer Benjamin Millepied from her previous marriage.
On the work front, Natalie will star in the upcoming comedy film The Gallerist and will also star in Lena Dunham's romantic comedy Good Sex, which will debut on Netflix in early 2027. Aside from these, she has revealed that she will be devoting her time to her family and children for a while.