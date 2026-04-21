Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma set to become parents again

Popular television couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are all set to become parents for the second time.

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are expecting their second child

The couple made the happy announcement of their second pregnancy through a YouTube video. In the clip, Puja was seen sharing glimpses of this exciting phase of their lives.

On Tuesday, Puja also took to her official Instagram handle and shared a milestone moment with the netizens when she realised she was pregnant. She shared her precious reaction on seeing a positive pregnancy test, and what followed thereafter. The emotional video further went on to provide a peek into some of the first few days of her pregnancy.

We could also see her flaunting her cute little baby bump in front of the mirror. Giving a humorous twist to her post, Puja captioned it, “Pregnancy problems and the solution (sic).”