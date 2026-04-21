Christina Applegate addresses reports of hospitalisation

The 54-year-old actress posted a picture of a mug with "Kissy Kissy" written on it, which was placed on her memoir, You With the Sad Eyes. She captioned the post, "Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes. Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day. I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough."

The actress' comments section was filled with support and love. "Sending the biggest hug", one comment read. Another fan wrote, "We love you Applegate!!!!! You are strong chica!!!". "Almost finished reading your book. Sending love your way", one person said.

Christina did not reveal any details about her hospitalisation, however, a reassurance was enough for everyone after last week's reports. The Emmy Award-winning actress has been open about her diagnosis and is advocating for aware.

She announced her diagnosis back in 2021 and in February 2026, she made the announcement that she would launch an online community for people who were suffering from MS: Next in MS. This is intended to be a space where people can share their journey and life after the difficult diagnosis.