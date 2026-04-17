Christina Applegate hospitalised as her battle with Multiple Sclerosis intensifies

Christina Applegate has been transparent throughout regarding her health issues after announcing her disease last August 2021. During the said announcement, she wrote a heartfelt letter, stating: “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a–hole blocks it. As one of my friends that has MS said, ‘We wake up and take the indicated action.’ And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

In previous months we have learned that she is having chronic pain keeping her confined to her bed, yet she is still making an effort to be with her 15 year old daughter Sadie, whom she shares with Martyn LeNoble, a musician from the Netherlands.

She said, “I want to take her; it’s my favourite thing to do. It’s the only time we have together by ourselves. I tell myself, ‘Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed.’ And that’s what I do.”

Christian Applegate also talked about an emotional message exchange with her daughter, “We got into a big thing the other day, and sorry Sadie, but it has to be said, she said, ‘I miss who you were before you got sick.’ That is just like a knife to the heart because I miss who I was before I got sick too, very much so, every day of my life. It’s such a loss.”