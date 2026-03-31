Selena Gomez opens up on her bipolar diagnosis and tells how she deals with her manic phases

Global sensation Selena Gomez back in 2020 was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and ever since she has become one of the standout advocates of mental health. In a recent interview the singer talked about the disorder and shared how she deals with her ever-changing emotions especially during the manic phases.

Selena Gomez on mental health: I’m not ashamed of my manic moments

Selena has been the beloved role model for millions but away from the glitz and glamour, the singer silently deals with a condition that most of the world was not aware of. Back in 2020 she alongside Miley Cyrus appeared in an Instagram Live video call where she opened up about her diagnosis. She later described it as a deeply freeing experience, where no longer she has to carry the burden of secrecy.

In a recent podcast Selena opened up about her journey after the diagnosis. Husband Benny Bianco during a conversation asked whether she already knew she was having the condition before her diagnosis. To that, Selena replied, “I knew something was wrong, but I think I was misdiagnosed. I think people were just assuming – and I would try multiple therapists.”

Talking more about her journey of figuring it all out, Selena said, “It’s actually really hard when we’re talking about these things, and for me to go, ‘Go get a therapist.’ All of it is so … complicated. I’m so grateful I went to four different rehabs because it all helped me understand it.”