Selena Gomez opens up on her bipolar diagnosis and tells how she deals with her manic phases

Global sensation Selena Gomez back in 2020 was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and ever since she has become one of the standout advocates of mental health. In a recent interview the singer talked about the disorder and shared how she deals with her ever-changing emotions especially during the manic phases.
Selena has been the beloved role model for millions but away from the glitz and glamour, the singer silently deals with a condition that most of the world was not aware of. Back in 2020 she alongside Miley Cyrus appeared in an Instagram Live video call where she opened up about her diagnosis. She later described it as a deeply freeing experience, where no longer she has to carry the burden of secrecy.
In a recent podcast Selena opened up about her journey after the diagnosis. Husband Benny Bianco during a conversation asked whether she already knew she was having the condition before her diagnosis. To that, Selena replied, “I knew something was wrong, but I think I was misdiagnosed. I think people were just assuming – and I would try multiple therapists.”
Talking more about her journey of figuring it all out, Selena said, “It’s actually really hard when we’re talking about these things, and for me to go, ‘Go get a therapist.’ All of it is so … complicated. I’m so grateful I went to four different rehabs because it all helped me understand it.”
Benny also added how Selena would be hyper aware about the moments of her episodes but sometimes it would come as a sudden shock. He said, “She’ll start to realize she’s having it after it’s happening, and sometimes she doesn’t even remember when it’s happening. It’s such a delicate thing because … you’re not supposed to, technically, talk to the person about it while they’re deep in it.”
Selena being vocal about the whole diagnosis added, “I’m equally proud to say that I do have moments of mania. I’m not ashamed at all, because I can catch them a bit quicker.”
Talking about how to deal with it better, Selena said, “It’s just informative to seek and talk and listen to podcasts or listen to certain things that will help you get information. I do believe there is a lot of hope."
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