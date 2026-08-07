Jwala Gutta celebrates World Breastfeeding Week with message on milk donation

Former badminton champion Jwala Gutta has marked World Breastfeeding Week with an inspiring social media message advocating for maternal support and life-saving breast milk donation. Reflecting on her own postpartum journey, Jwala called on lactating mothers who produce surplus milk to consider donating to vulnerable newborns in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs).

All you need to know about Jwala Gutta’s World Breastfeeding Week campaign

“Celebrate World Breastfeeding Week!” Jwala wrote in her message. “Breastmilk is pure liquid gold providing everything our babies need to grow strong and thrive. And when we have extra to share, donating milk can save and nourish other needy little ones in the NICU.”