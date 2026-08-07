Jwala Gutta celebrates World Breastfeeding Week with message on milk donation

Former badminton champion Jwala Gutta has marked World Breastfeeding Week with an inspiring social media message advocating for maternal support and life-saving breast milk donation. Reflecting on her own postpartum journey, Jwala called on lactating mothers who produce surplus milk to consider donating to vulnerable newborns in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs).
“Celebrate World Breastfeeding Week!” Jwala wrote in her message. “Breastmilk is pure liquid gold providing everything our babies need to grow strong and thrive. And when we have extra to share, donating milk can save and nourish other needy little ones in the NICU.”
The Olympian, who previously shared that she donated nearly 60 litres of breast milk to government hospitals in Chennai and Hyderabad during her first postpartum year, highlighted the immense physiological benefits that natural human milk provides. Packed with essential carbohydrates, fats, enzymes and antibodies, breast milk delivers complete nutrition while strengthening an infant's developing immune system against severe infections, respiratory complications and life-threatening conditions such as necrotising enterocolitis.
For many new mothers in the NICU, direct breastfeeding is not immediately possible due to premature delivery, surgical complications, physical exhaustion or severe stress. Screened and pasteurised donor milk collected through accredited human milk banks serves as a critical bridge during these crucial first days, ensuring that premature or underweight infants receive optimal care when they need it most.
Alongside her call for donation, Jwala championed the need for stronger community empathy and family support systems for women navigating the physical demands of lactation. “Here’s to supporting mothers everywhere and enjoying every precious moment of this breastfeeding journey!” Jwala added, encouraging families to celebrate every milestone of early parenthood.
By openly sharing her platform to advocate for infant health, Jwala aims to break lingering societal taboos surrounding human milk banking and inspire eligible donors to contribute. Mothers interested in donating can consult paediatricians or contact verified local milk banks to complete routine health screenings and begin saving lives.