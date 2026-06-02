Japanese nighttime crying cafes are a relief for new mums

Postpartum depression awareness: One of the major parenting challenges is dealing with postpartum depression. While in some individuals it manifests early, for some it takes time in visible manifestations but eats them up internally. In such situations, emotional support for mothers is prime. Though they can always talk to their loved ones, it is ideal for them to talk to new mothers who would best understand their situation. These safe spaces for mothers actually bring together shared lived experiences that help ease out the stress and tension among mothers.

Recreation and entertainment: Don’t think that these nighttime cafes only look after women’s health in Japan. They primarily do, but they also serve amazing food that is satisfying and delicious at the same time. With hands on baby duty, mother’s often push back making or consuming delicious food. The cafes take care of that aspect by offering simple yet holistic meals, even at odd hours of the night.

Thus, these nighttime cry cafes in Japan are emerging places where mothers can safely express emotions. Hokkaido now has one of the most popular ones. But several others are emerging in other prefectures, with different operational models, even though the end goal is the same.

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