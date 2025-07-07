Aamir Khan names Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal's newborn daughter Mira in a heartfelt ceremony

Meanwhile, Oho Enthan Baby, which marks the debut of Vishnu’s younger brother Rudra as a lead actor in Tamil cinema, is all set for its theatrical release on July 11. Directed by Krishna Kumar Ramakumar, the film promises to be a feel-good romantic entertainer, with Rudra describing it as a movie that will "take the weight off your chest."

Vishnu revealed that Aamir Khan was so moved by the film that it brought him to tears. Vishnu shared that Aamir personally praised the film, calling it a heartfelt piece of work. At a grand pre-release event for the film, Vishnu Vishal said, “One more proud moment for me: After watching Oho Enthan Baby, Aamir Khan was so moved that he was in tears and personally praised the film. I consider my brother truly lucky, and I’ll always cherish being part of his debut film as a hero.”

