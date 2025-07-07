Aamir Khan names Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal's newborn daughter Mira in a heartfelt ceremony

In a beautiful and emotional gesture, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently travelled all the way to Hyderabad to name former badminton star Jwala Gutta and actor-producer Vishnu Vishal’s newborn daughter. The child, whom Vishnu and his wife have lovingly named Mira, now carries a name that symbolises "unconditional love and peace."
Vishnu Vishal, clearly touched by Aamir’s presence and gesture, took to Instagram to share the moment with his followers. “Introducing our MIRA... A big hug to #AamirKhan sir for coming all the way to Hyderabad to name our baby. MIRA represents unconditional love and peace. The journey with Aamir sir to this point has been magical… @jwalagutta1. Thank you, Aamir sir, for giving our daughter such a beautiful name,” Vishnu wrote.
This heartwarming moment reflects the deep bond between Vishnu Vishal and Aamir Khan, who share not only a close friendship but also a mutual respect. Aamir Khan’s gesture was even more special given his longstanding relationship with Vishnu, which goes beyond just the film industry.
Meanwhile, Oho Enthan Baby, which marks the debut of Vishnu’s younger brother Rudra as a lead actor in Tamil cinema, is all set for its theatrical release on July 11. Directed by Krishna Kumar Ramakumar, the film promises to be a feel-good romantic entertainer, with Rudra describing it as a movie that will "take the weight off your chest."
Vishnu revealed that Aamir Khan was so moved by the film that it brought him to tears. Vishnu shared that Aamir personally praised the film, calling it a heartfelt piece of work. At a grand pre-release event for the film, Vishnu Vishal said, “One more proud moment for me: After watching Oho Enthan Baby, Aamir Khan was so moved that he was in tears and personally praised the film. I consider my brother truly lucky, and I’ll always cherish being part of his debut film as a hero.”
