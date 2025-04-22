Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta welcome a baby girl on wedding anniversary

Popular actor and producer Vishnu Vishal took to social media on Tuesday to share some heartwarming news — he and his wife, badminton star Jwala Gutta, have been blessed with a baby girl. The joyful announcement came with a touching photo of the couple holding their newborn's tiny hand, as well as another picture showing Vishnu Vishal’s son, Aryan, meeting his baby sister.
What made the occasion even more special is that the couple welcomed their daughter on their fourth wedding anniversary. Sharing the double celebration with fans, Vishnu Vishal posted on X (formerly Twitter):
“We are blessed with a BABY GIRL. Aryan is an elder brother now... It's our 4th wedding anniversary today. On the same day, we welcome this gift from the Almighty. Need all your love and blessings.”
Vishnu Vishal was previously married to Rajini Natraj, with whom he shares his son Aryan, born in 2017. The couple parted ways in 2018. He later married Jwala Gutta on April 22, 2021, in a ceremony held in Hyderabad.
Professionally, Vishnu Vishal is currently teaming up with director Ramkumar for their third collaboration, Irandu Vaanam. The film, which also stars Mamitha Baiju in the lead role, was officially titled recently.
The duo had previously delivered hits with Mundasupatti and Ratsasan, and expectations are high for Irandu Vaanam. The film’s music is being composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, with cinematography by Dinesh K. Babu and editing by San Lokesh. Gopi Anand will handle the art direction, while Vicky is in charge of stunt choreography. Costumes are being designed by Keerthivasan, and dance choreography is by Leelavathi. VFX work is being overseen by Harihara Suthen of Lorven Studios.
Irandu Vaanam is being produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan, with G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth serving as co-producers.