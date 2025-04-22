Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta welcome a baby girl on wedding anniversary

What made the occasion even more special is that the couple welcomed their daughter on their fourth wedding anniversary. Sharing the double celebration with fans, Vishnu Vishal posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“We are blessed with a BABY GIRL. Aryan is an elder brother now... It's our 4th wedding anniversary today. On the same day, we welcome this gift from the Almighty. Need all your love and blessings.”

Vishnu Vishal was previously married to Rajini Natraj, with whom he shares his son Aryan, born in 2017. The couple parted ways in 2018. He later married Jwala Gutta on April 22, 2021, in a ceremony held in Hyderabad.