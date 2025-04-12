‘No individual is bigger than the sport’: Vishnu Vishal questions CSK strategy after embarrassing defeat

Typically reserved when it comes to critiquing sportspersons, the actor broke his silence after CSK’s lacklustre showing at their home ground in Chepauk, where they were handed a crushing defeat. Vishnu Vishal took to social media to express his disappointment, indirectly pointing fingers at Dhoni’s decision to bat so late in the order despite the team's early struggles.

“I refrained and refrained and refrained, being a cricketer myself... I didn’t want to jump to conclusions too soon... But this is atrocious. Why come so low down the order? Is any sport played not to win? It’s just like visiting a circus now... NO INDIVIDUAL IS BIGGER THAN THE SPORT,” he wrote.