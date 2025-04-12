‘No individual is bigger than the sport’: Vishnu Vishal questions CSK strategy after embarrassing defeat
Actor and former cricketer Vishnu Vishal voiced his frustration following Chennai Super Kings' dismal performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, questioning the decisions made during the game—particularly those of CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Vishnu Vishal slams CSK’s tactics after loss to KKR
Typically reserved when it comes to critiquing sportspersons, the actor broke his silence after CSK’s lacklustre showing at their home ground in Chepauk, where they were handed a crushing defeat. Vishnu Vishal took to social media to express his disappointment, indirectly pointing fingers at Dhoni’s decision to bat so late in the order despite the team's early struggles.
“I refrained and refrained and refrained, being a cricketer myself... I didn’t want to jump to conclusions too soon... But this is atrocious. Why come so low down the order? Is any sport played not to win? It’s just like visiting a circus now... NO INDIVIDUAL IS BIGGER THAN THE SPORT,” he wrote.
Though Vishnu didn’t name Dhoni directly, the message was clear. Many fans on social media echoed his sentiments, questioning why the iconic captain continued to walk in only during the closing stages of the innings while the team faltered from the start.
CSK ended their innings with a meagre 103/9—their lowest score ever at Chepauk. KKR chased the target effortlessly, reaching the total in just 10 overs, handing CSK a humbling loss.
A trained cricketer before turning to films, Vishnu Vishal has always been vocal about sports and its values. He is also married to Olympic badminton player Jwala Gutta.
On the cinematic front, the actor has a busy slate ahead. He is set to appear in Irandu Vaanam, directed by Ramkumar and co-starring Mamitha Baiju, as well as Aaryan, a crime thriller helmed by Praveen K, which is gearing up for release.