Trisha slams trolls after Good Bad Ugly release: Really feel terrible for you guys!

Taking to her Instagram stories, the popular star wrote:“Shabaaaaa... Toxic people, how do you guys do life or sleep well? Does sitting on social media and posting nonsensical stuff about others really make your day? Really feel terrible for you guys and the people you live with or are surrounded by. Anonymous cowardice indeed! God bless you all, really!”

Her post comes shortly after the release of her latest film Good Bad Ugly, co-starring Ajith Kumar and directed by Adhik Ravichandran. While the movie has opened to largely positive reviews, Trisha’s performance has received mixed reactions online—prompting both praise and criticism.

Despite the divided opinions, Good Bad Ugly has seen a strong box office debut. According to reports, the film earned an estimated ₹29.35 crore nett in India on its first day of release.

The film boasts a stellar cast including Arjun Das, Prabhu, Prasanna, and Sunil, with music composed by National Award winner G.V. Prakash. Cinematography is handled by Abinandhan Ramanujam, editing by Vijay Velukutty, and action sequences choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov.

Trisha, known for her dignified silence in the face of criticism, has made it clear this time that she won’t stay quiet when it comes to toxic behavior online.