Lock Upp 2 champ Shreya Kalra decides to invest in Shilpa Shinde's shelter home with her prize money

Shreya Kalra is the winner of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa! The popular internet personality took home the trophy on Wednesday along with a whopping ₹1 crore cash prize. In a generous movie, the 29-year-old has decided to invest a share of her prize money in Shilpa Shinde’s shelter home.
Shreya Kalra is the champion of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa but was disappointed that most of her co-contestants congratulated her on her victory. However, fellow finalist Shilpa Shinde was among the few people who came to pay her a visit and she has decided to pay back the kindness.
In a recent interview, the content creator said, "I am going to invest in Shilpaji’s shelter home from the winning amount. I will help her in whatever way I can. I don’t fancy getting cars or splurging money. I am not high maintenance. My father suggested that I should take some loan and invest in a property. So these two things are on my mind. Rest when it comes, we shall see."
Indian actress and former politician Shilpa Shinde reportedly runs a shelter home for women in need, including elderly and homeless women. The care home is situated in Karjat, Maharashtra.
Shreya also opened up about how she felt following the lack of support after her win. "Only Shilpaji, Madhuriji [Madhuri Jain Grover], and Pamala came to meet me. Ramji [Ram Kapoor] gave me a side hug just for formality. Apart from that, nobody congratulated me or celebrated my win. At one point, I was really disappointed because they need to really understand that it is a game. At least show some sportsmanship for someone who has just won."
She also shared how people dubbed her an "undeserving" winner. However, with the trophy decorating her home and a juicy cheque in hand, she does not need to pay heed to all that chatter, she expressed.
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