Lock Upp 2 champ Shreya Kalra decides to invest in Shilpa Shinde's shelter home with her prize money

Shreya Kalra on how she was treated after her win

Shreya also opened up about how she felt following the lack of support after her win. "Only Shilpaji, Madhuriji [Madhuri Jain Grover], and Pamala came to meet me. Ramji [Ram Kapoor] gave me a side hug just for formality. Apart from that, nobody congratulated me or celebrated my win. At one point, I was really disappointed because they need to really understand that it is a game. At least show some sportsmanship for someone who has just won."

She also shared how people dubbed her an "undeserving" winner. However, with the trophy decorating her home and a juicy cheque in hand, she does not need to pay heed to all that chatter, she expressed.